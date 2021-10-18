MONROE TOWNSHIP - State police are seeking information related to a missing person in Snyder County.
Joshua Young, 34, of Selinsgrove, was last seen at 2 p.m. at his residence, 3115 Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Young was wearing a white tank top, tan shorts and black sneakers. He has long brown hair and a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police At Selinsgrove, 570-374-8145.
