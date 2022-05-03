MILTON — The borough of Milton has been awarded $160,000 through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 902 recycling grant program. The money will be used to enclose the Milton recycling center with a fence and mechanical gate, accessible via key fob or card key.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the borough has seen an influx of non-residents using the recycling center after the closure of other nearby sites, which has driven up associated expenses.
“We’ve definitely seen a dramatic increase in recycling costs,” said Novinger, citing more frequent pickups of materials deposited at the borough’s center by Lycoming County Resource Management Services. Each container of recycling taken costs the borough $100, she said.
With a 10% match from the borough, the total cost of the project will be around $178,000. This includes the cost of the fencing and gate, as well as signage, key distribution, and education on the changes.
Novinger said the first step moving forward with the project is to confirm the prices the borough was quoted in 2021 are still accurate.
Residents who already pay the borough’s $24 yearly fee for recycling services will automatically receive access to the center when the project is complete. Non-residents who wish to use the center will be able to pay a fee, to be determined by the borough council, to gain access as well.
“It can maybe be a source of contention but we have to look out for our residents,” Novinger said.
