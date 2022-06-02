SUNBURY — American Legion Department Services Officer Bill McGovern will be at the office of Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at 106 Arch St., Sunbury.
He will be available to discuss anything from starting the process of securing benefits to programs and services for which veterans may be eligible.
To schedule an appointment to meet with McGovern, call 570-286-5885 or 800-924-9060.
