LEWISBURG — The Union County commissioners approved $249,495 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) at their meeting Tuesday.
SEDA-COG CDBG Project Coordinator Angie Hunselman, and SEDA-COG Community Service Division Chief Teri Provost said that funding — minus $42,097 in administrative costs — leaves $207,398 in funds aimed at two projects within Union County.
Those projects include a Mifflinburg Borough curb cutting project, and a Union County Housing Authority project to rehabilitate three to four homes.
The commissioners also approved more than $26,000 in safety items, to be used at the Union County courthouse and prison.
The following safety-related items were approved: AED, $1,464; two ladders, $219; extinguisher training system, $3,975; Tasers, $12,673; portable radios, $4,913; duty belts, pepper gel, handcuffs and related items, $1,587.
The commissioners approved the purchase and up-fit of a Ford F350 for Emergency Management response readiness, for $74,810. The truck was funded by a North Central Task Force Homeland Security Grant.
The commissioners also approved a recommendation by Warden Ernie Ritter to hire Rodney Troutman for a lieutenant position in the prison. Troutman is a former employee of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Commissioner Preston Boop explained that Union County is unique in the fact that many corrections officers at the federal prison got their training and start at the Union County Correctional Facility before moving on to the federal system.
Boop said at age 55 federal officers can retire and they often come back to the county prison.
“So we train them, they move on, then come back full circle,” said Boop. “And unlike other counties, Union County is not suffering for a lack of correction workers.”
The salary board approved the hiring of a deputy of elections position, to have a person in place should Elections Director Greg Katherman retire.
Boop said his retirement isn’t immediate, but a person should be in place to train to fill his shoes.
The results of a recent county electronics recycling event were presented.
Commissioner Jeffrey Reber said the county took in 133,000 pounds, or more than 60 tons, of recycled electronics during the event.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
