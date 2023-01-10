WATSONTOWN — After four years on the job, Watsontown’s drug-detection dog is entering into the next phase of her career, retirement.
Watsontown Borough Council on Monday approved a resolution to retire K-9 Mariska, effective immediately.
“Sgt. (Tim) Kiefaber, who is our current canine handler, and I had discussed the retiring of our police K-9,” said Chief of Police Christopher Snyder. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make.”
There were ultimately several factors that led to the decision to retire Mariska.
“First and foremost, there has been a change in the structure of the police department,” explained Snyder. “When Sgt. Kiefaber initially started the K-9 program, he was a patrolman and just had patrol duty responsibilities and his canine responsibilities. Since then, he has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.”
Snyder also cited changes to Pennsylvania’s drug laws as one of the reasons for retiring Mariska.
“When Sgt. Kiefaber and canine Mariska were trained, she was trained to detect for narcotics,” Snyder said.
The drugs Mariska learned to detect included heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. However, outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf legalized medical marijuana, and it became available to patients at dispensaries across the commonwealth. Ultimately, Snyder explained, the change in the drug’s legal status could bring up potential litigation issues.
The final reason Snyder offered for Mariska’s retirement concerns the proliferation of other K-9 units in the vicinity.
“When Tim and Mariska first started this program, they were the only K-9 team in the county,” Snyder said. “So she was getting a lot of work in the prison and the different school districts. And that was all funded through the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office. That wasn’t an expense that was incurred by Watsontown Borough.”
Since then, the Mount Carmel Police Department, as well as the Coal Township Police Department, have started their own K-9 programs, Snyder added. Both the Shamokin Police Department and South Williamsport Police Department are in the process of acquiring their own K-9 units.
“K-9 Mariska is not getting nearly the work that she did when they were the only K-9 team,” Snyder explained.
Per a resolution that was approved by the council last year, Mariska will be placed with Kiefaber.
The K-9 program that the department started is registered as a 501c3 nonprofit, and was funded by donations. For this reason, any remaining funds will be dispersed to similar nonprofits, according to the borough solicitor.
Additionally, Snyder noted that earlier Monday morning, a deer had collided with the front passenger side of Kiefaber’s vehicle. The vehicle sustained moderate damage, but neither Kiefaber or Mariska were injured. The deer’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
When asked about an official retirement event for Mariska, Snyder said it was definitely something they could do.
Council approved a motion to hire officer Caitlyn Yonkin, with contingencies.
“On December 30th of this past year, the Watsontown Civil Service Commission met for the police officer candidate testing,” Snyder said. “(Yonkin) successfully completed the written portion, the physical fitness portion, and the oral interview portion of the testing process.”
Snyder and Keifaber conducted a background investigation into Yonkin, which she passed, and asked that the council move forward with hiring her on two conditions.
“She has to do, per Civil Service Commission rules, a psychological background and a physical examination. Upon successful completion of those two, we would ask that she be hired effective immediately,” Snyder explained, to borough council.
As the hiring process has not yet been completed, Yonkin was not present at the meeting. Snyder hopes to do something formal to acknowledge her hiring at February’s council meeting, should the process continue moving forward smoothly.
Sisters Lilly and Alice Wallace, the daughters of Lynnette and Josh, were in attendance at the meeting. The girls received recognition for the work they did with the Watsontown Police Department’s Chief Carl Reed Memorial Christmas Fund Program this past year.
“The girls were able to assist us this year with the help of their parents,” Snyder said. “We were able to provide Christmas presents for 134 children within the Warrior Run School District, which is up from 115 last year. They did a phenomenal job and we are extremely grateful for that.”
The girls conducted a community-wide toy drive to collect new gifts for the program.
Snyder presented both Lilly and Alice with Certificates of Appreciation.
