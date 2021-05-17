MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Production will present Jane Austen's "Emma" at 7 p.m. June 10-12, with a 2 p.m. matinee June 12.
The show focuses on Emma Woodhouse, who prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record, much to the chagrin of her dear friend Mr. Knightley. Her latest scheme revolves around the sweet Harriet Smith, whom Emma advises to reject a perfectly good marriage proposal in favor of another eligible bachelor.
Her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals and Emma’s sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along.
With screwball comedy and surprises aplenty, this fresh, fast-paced adaptation interprets the Jane Austen classic in unconventional ways.
Advance tickets are available at Christ Wesleyan's The Well Read Bookstore. Tickets will also be available at the door, until sold out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.