LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council will kick off its annual two-week Celebration of the Arts on Friday with a full weekend of events.
For the complete schedule, visit ewisburgartscouncil.com/celebration/#events. All events are virtual or outdoors — and they are free to the public.
Friday, April 23
Virtual Arts Festival Debut (online)
You don’t have to miss out on all the beautiful artistry you’re used to seeing at the Arts Festival — many of the juried artists are online. Visit the Virtual Arts Festival at lewisburgartscouncil.com/festival/ from April 23 to May 31. You’ll be able to browse individual artist pages with artists’ photos and biography, images of their work, and links to their website.
“Tarrstown Tales: Kris’s Time-Traveling Lewisburg Adventure” Radio Play and “The Art of Building Lewisburg” Short Film (virtual event)
Kicking off this year’s Celebration of the Arts on Friday, April 23, is the premiere of a Dickens-inspired, family-friendly radio play, “Tarrstown Tales: Kris’s Time-Traveling Lewisburg Adventure.” This original radio drama will be followed by a short nonfiction film, “The Art of Building Lewisburg”, highlighting some of Lewisburg’s historic locations. Both programs were commissioned by the Lewisburg Arts Council from producer — and Lewisburg Area High School alum — Dave Simons for this year’s Celebration of the Arts. The radio drama features a diverse cast of characters, some of whom are drawn from Lewisburg’s past, while the short film will highlight several of Lewisburg’s iconic places. Together, the two programs showcase the work of local writers, actors, and filmographers. The drama and short film will be shared with the public as a YouTube video on the Arts Council’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LewisburgArtsCouncil, and website, lewisburgartscouncil.com/celebration.
“Tips on Nature Photography” Workshop runs 7 to 9 p.m. as a virtual event at lewisburgartscouncil.com/celebration/#workshops. Dan Hyde, president of the Lewisburg Arts Council’s Photography Club, will give tips on how to take successful nature photos, including landscapes, wildlife, plants, and close-ups. He is a retired Bucknell professor with four decades of nature photography experience. Participants will need a digital camera or smartphone and some props.
The Stadler Center for Poetry & Literary Arts presents a special, temporary Celebration of the Arts Poetry Path. An extension of the ten-site permanent loop, the Temporary Path will include four site-specific poems placed on South Sixth Street (across from Amami), at Hufnagle Park (near the gazebo), at the railroad piers (542-548 Cherry Alley, Lewisburg), and in the Modern Art Alley (near Gram’s Eatery). The temporary Poetry Path will be up through May 8.
On Saturday, April 24, events in downtown Lewisburg include the “Books Like the Piers – Make an Accordion-Style Book” Workshop, slated for 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Piers (parking lot entrance at North Fifth Street and Cherry Alley). Registration is required at lewisburgartscouncil.com/celebration/#workshops. Davis Moore will guide participants in constructing accordion or “orihon” books while considering their linked pages as miniatures of the 32 concrete piers in downtown Lewisburg. Each participant will work on their own book — and engage in some fun body movement exercises.
Murals of “Modern Art Alley” Guided Tours take place on the hour at 10 and 11 a.m. and 1, and 2 p.m. beginning at the corner of North Third Street and Cherry Alley (behind All-Star Bagel/next to Gram’s Eatery). Registration is required at lewisburgartscouncil.com/celebration/#workshops. Learn about the imagery and inspiration behind the Cherry Alley murals painted by local artist Jim Reid. Each 45-minute guided tour will offer art-lovers a behind-the-scenes peek as Reid demonstrates his process, talks about the artists and places that inspired his designs, and answers questions.
Performances at the gazebo in Hufnagle Park are planned at 11 a.m. with scenes from “As You Like It” with Bucknell Theatre, directed by Bryan Vandevender. Love in all of its permutations takes center stage in this new twist on Shakespeare’s beloved comedy.
At noon and 1 p.m. Bucknell Dance Company students will be at the gazebo at Hufnagle Park to present a short sampling of their choreographic innovations.
Chalk It Up to Experience — 6 feet apART: A Community Chalk Art Event runs 1 to 4 p.m. at The Piers. Lewisburg Neighborhoods is partnering with the LAC to Picture the Piers in this community chalk event. Share your take on 2020 with a chalk drawing that is either meant to be temporary or that makes the case for a more durable version to be painted in the future. All participants are asked to wear a mask and maintain distance the entire time they are on site. Contact elmstreet@windstream.net with any questions.
Sunday, April 25 is the day to get creative in collaboration with the Linn Conservancy with opportunities for artists and photographers. The 7th Annual Plein Air Event Workshop runs 9 to 11 a.m. with local artist David McSween, who will conduct a plein air workshop at the Dale-Engle-Walker property, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. Registration is required at lewisburgartscouncil.com/celebration/#workshops.
The Plein Air Event runs Sunday, April 25, though Sunday, May 2. Artists may spend the day drawing or painting “en plein air” at either the Dale-Engle-Walker House or the Koons property on North Fourth Street in Mifflinburg. The afternoon of Sunday, April 25, participants are invited to gather 4 to 5 p.m. at the D-E-W House to share their work (finished or not). Through Sunday, May 2, artists are welcome to return to either site or work at two other Linn Conservancy protected sites, the Shamokin Mountain Trail and the Shikellamy Bluffs.
An Online Show is planned Monday, May 10, through Friday, June 11. Artists are invited to submit work begun during the Plein Air Event (April 25 through May 2) at any of the four Linn Conservancy sites. Artists do not need to attend the Plein Air Workshop on April 25 to submit entries. Additional details are available at lewisburgartscouncil.com/celebration/#pleinairevent.
The Nature Photography Challenge runs through May 8. Photographers are challenged to take nature photographs on the four Linn Conservancy locations (Dale’s Ridge Trail, Shamokin Mountain Trail, Koons Trail, and the Shikellamy State Park Overlook. As part of the challenge, photographers may submit up to three photos to an online Photo Show. There is no entry fee. Photos must be submitted electronically in jpeg format to Dan Hyde at hyde@bucknell.edu by 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Submit images along with captions, your name, email address, and age if under 18 years of age. Photographers do not need to attend the “Tips on Nature Photography” online workshop on April 23 to submit entries. More details including descriptions and maps of the four locations can be found at lewisburgphotoclub.org/2021/03/29/nature-photography-challenge-april-25-may-1-2021/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.