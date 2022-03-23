WILLIAMSPORT — Darvin Harrell, crime scene investigator with the city of Aurora, Colo., will be the next guest speaker for the Lycoming College Strauser Lecture Series.
“C-16: A Forensic Perspective” is slated for 4 p.m. Monday, March 28, in the Academic Center, D001. Harrell will focus on his experiences as a crime scene investigator in the Aurora Crime Lab, including his work on the well-known case of the Century 16 Theater mass shooting of 2012.
The annual Strauser Lecture Series honors the legacy of Professor Larry R. Strauser, who began the criminal justice major at Lycoming College in 1975.
More information on criminology and criminal justice studies at Lycoming College can be found at www.lycoming.edu/criminal-justice/. A reception in Pennington Lounge will follow the lecture.
