HARRISBURG — Data released Tuesday by the Department of Health showed three new deaths in three local counties, along with 28 confirmed new cases of COVID-19.
New deaths were reported in Northumberland, Lycoming and Columbia counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 13 in Northumberland County, six in Lycoming County, three in Columbia and Snyder counties, two in Montour County and one in Union County.
Statewide, cases increased by 1,343 and total 174,646 since March, according to the Department of Health. Sixteen new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total since March to 8,384.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,203 cases (89 deaths)
• Columbia County, 967 cases (38 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 792 cases (29 deaths)
• Union County, 571 cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, 365 cases (11 deaths)
• Montour County, 223 cases (5 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.