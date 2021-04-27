TURBOTVILLE — Property owners in the Warrior Run School District could see their taxes increase between $40 and $70, under the terms of the 2021-2022 budget.
During a virtual meeting held Monday, the board approved the 2021-2022 proposed final budget. The final budget is expected to be adopted in May.
The budget sets revenue at $24.22 million and expenses at $24.7 million, with the difference to be drawn from the district’s fund balance.
A tax increase is included in the budget. According to information presented during the meeting, property owners in the Union County portion of the district will see their taxes rise by 3.97%, or $40.28. In the Montour County portion of the district, property taxes are set to rise by 3.2%, or $56.89. In the Northumberland County portion, taxes will rise by 3.26%, or $69.99, if the final budget is adopted as proposed.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said the tax increase is not due to the district’s $28.7 million project to build a new elementary school on the grounds of the high school/middle school complex. That project also includes renovations to the athletic stadium.
Rather, Whitmoyer said the increase is necessary in order to cover increasing retirement and health insurance costs, as well as increases which are included in the contract with the Warrior Run Education Association.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said over the last six or seven years the board has been fiscally responsible in preparing its annual budget, while also keeping potential future needs in mind.
“This budget isn’t just a one-year budget,” Hack said, of the 2021-2022 budget. “It’s compounding for years to come.”
“If we are not proactive, we will end up behind the eight ball,” Whitmoyer added.
Whitmoyer also noted that he’s impressed with the work contractors have carried out over the past month, since the groundbreaking for the elementary and stadium construction project. He also said the project is generally being very well received by the community.
High school Principal Marc Walter reported to the board that he recently met with senior class officers to discuss graduation plans.
Currently, Walter said the district is planning to have an outdoor graduation ceremony. Students will be seated together in the back parking lot, with chairs also being set up for their guests. No parking will be allowed in the lot during the ceremony.
In the event of inclement weather, Walter said students have agreed to move the ceremony inside. However, due to state regulations, he said if an indoor ceremony is held each student will only be allowed to bring two guests to the ceremony.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations: Jared Summers, head junior high soccer coach, effective March 22; and Kasie Mounts, high school Transition coach, effective April 19.
• Hiring: Chloe Sees, agriculture/welding teacher, $48,731, effective at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year; Justin Dancho, technology aide, $10.35 per hour; Troy Emmert, junior high boys soccer coach, $2,160; Jared Emmert, assistant junior high boys soccer coach, $1,710; Elizabeth Klees, assistant varsity field hockey coach, $2,680; Rob Ryder, varsity girls soccer coach, $3,610; Erin Butler, assistant varsity girls soccer coach, $2,680; Corey Dufrene, varsity cross country coach, $3,900; Tom Williams, assistant varsity cross country coach, $2,755; Scott Hoffman, junior high cross country coach, $2,280; Brad Peace, golf coach, $3,900; Mercedes Zettlemoyer, varsity cheerleading coach, $3,510; Ashlee Newman, junior high cheerleading coach, $2,160; Chris Long, varsity football coach, $5,700; Greg Watson, junior high softball coach, $2,160; Bill Woland, assistant junior high softball coach, $1,710; Chris Emory and Steve Davis, strength coaches, $27 per hour each.
• Purchasing a 2022 Ford F350 with snow plow and lift gate from Sunbury Motors, $44,197.
Jameson Zink, a second-grade student, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month of April. He is the son of Shaina Wagner, of Watsontown.
A 25-minute executive session was held in the middle of the meeting. The board also met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
