LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will kick off its fall series with a hybrid presentation noon Tuesday, Sept. 20 at La Primavera Restaurant, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg and virtually on the Zoom meeting platform.
Marc Stier, director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center at the Keystone Research Center, will make a presentation titled, “The Key Issue Dividing America: Threats to Democracy, Real or Perceived?” His focus will be on strategies for a more prosperous and equitable Pennsylvania economy and the future of democracy in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.