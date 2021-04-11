State Police At Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville man was arrested for DUI and traffic-related offenses after a crash investigation at 6:27 a.m. March 4 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County, troopers noted.
Nathan Woodring, 24, was arrested after allegedly crashing a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Harrisburg woman was arrested after she was stopped for speeding, according to troopers.
The stop occurred at 9:05 p.m. March 9 along South Susquehanna Trail and Roosters Road, Union Township, Snyder County. Kayleigh Werner was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Motorcycle vs. truck (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin Dam motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital when his motorcycle struck the rear of a truck at 10:42 a.m. April 8 along Ninth Street at North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Michael J. Sidler, 28, of Shamokin Dam, was traveling south on a 2004 Yamaha V Star 1100 when it failed to slow and struck the rear of a 1997 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Jacob S. Stahley, 20, of Catawissa. Sidler was wearing a helmet and Stahley and a passenger were belted. Sidler was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Sidler will be cited with careless driving.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 12:16 p.m. April 7 along Route 104 at Bickel Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Donna K. Snyder, 78, of Middleburg, was traveling south in a 2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara at a high rate of speed when it struck the trailer of a Mack driven by Pete A. Keister, 41, of Mifflinburg, troopers reported. Snyder was not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. Keister and a passenger were belted and were uninjured.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Catawissa man allegedly backed his vehicle into a parked vehicle and fled the scene.
The alleged hit-and-run crash occurred at noon April 6 in the parking lot at National Beef, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Jared L. Dressler, 22, was reportedly driving a 2012 Dodge Ram which backed into a parked 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan.
DUI/drug possession
SELINSGROVE — A Port Trevorton man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Brennon Hilner, 23, was driving a 2003 Lexus IS300 while under the influence, troopers reported. The alleged incident occurred at 12:18 a.m. March 5 along South Market Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Accidental shooting
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A Beaver Springs man sustained non-life threatening injuries in an accidental shooting which troopers said occurred at 3:44 p.m. April 8 at 290 Middle Creek Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Robert Thomas, 55, found a firearm in a bag of aluminum cans he retrieved from the Beaver Springs Dump. Thomas did not realize the gun was real and fired one round into his hand.
Thomas drove himself to the nearest ambulance station, which troopers said transported him to the hospital for treatment.
Trespass
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Joseph Delaney, 25, of Sunbury, and Morgan Bardole, 25, of McClure, were cited after troopers responded to a reported trespass at 11:18 p.m. April 9 along Parthemer Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
The victim was reportedly a 37-year-old West Beaver Township woman.
Burglary
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A pair of Selinsgrove boys, ages 11 and 12, allegedly burglariezed a motor home and structure and set the surrounding woods on fire.
Troopers said the incident took place at 2:30 p.m. April 2 along Colonial Drive and Fisher Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Damage to a Holiday Rambler was valued at $1,500 and damage to windows and the interior were valued at $1,500, police noted. The victim was Ray Hummel, 89, of Middleburg.
Missing juvenile found
PENN TOWNSHIP — A missing juvenile was found walking north in a field along Route 204, troopers noted.
Assistance was provided by Selinsgrove police, Middleburg police, Shamokin Dam police and DH&L Fire Department , fire police and EMS.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman escaped injury following a one-vehicle crash at 10:14 a.m. April 4 along Wallis Run Road, south of Yeagle Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Gerri A. Bohannon, 51, was traveling south in a 2004 Kia Optima when the vehicle failed to take a left curve, hit a ditch and entered a field, police noted. Bohannon was belted and will be cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Theft
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — Four LED light pods from a trailer belonging ot a pair of Watsontown men were stolen.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 7 a.m. March 27 and April 3 along Houseknecht Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County. The light pods are valued at $80.
An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Laporte Lost registration plate
LAPORTE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a Pa. registration plate fell off a trailer during travel in the area of Silver Moon Flea Market, Lewisburg, and Muncy Valley.
The registration plate is Pa. XNA-9508 and fell off the vehicle between 11 a.m. and noon March 14. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-946-4610.
Criminal mischief
ELKLAND TOWNSHIP — A Massey-Ferguson farm tractor valued at $15,000 was damaged when someone poured anti-freeze into the oil tank while it was left alongside the roadway in Sullivan County.
Troopers said the tractor belongs to John Brubaker, 41, of Forksville, and it was parked alongside Norton Road, Elkland Township. The alleged incident took place between 8 p.m. April 5 and 8:30 a.m. April 6.
