Contribution to benefit high school students taking college-level courses

WILLIAMSPORT — As a longtime supporter of hands-on technology education, PPL Electric Utilities is donating $8,000 to assist area high school students taking college-credit courses at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program, PPL Electric is boosting Penn College Dual Enrollment, which enables academically qualified high school and career and technology education center students to take courses tuition-free during their regular school day.
“PPL Electric continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to Penn College, dual enrollment, and hands-on technology education,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, the college’s senior corporate relations director. “We thank PPL Electric for this additional support to encourage and engage high school students in technology careers, while earning momentum toward a Penn College degree.”
“PPL Electric is pleased to present Penn College this EITC gift,” said Tracie L. Witter, the company’s regional affairs director. “Hands-on technology education serves our community and industrial customers, helping to meet the goals and mission of PPL Electric’s philanthropic partnerships.”
The majority of Penn College Dual Enrollment courses are technical in nature, providing a career pipeline for skilled technicians and technologists that are in demand by business and industry in Pennsylvania. The program continues to increase equitable access for qualified students interested in earning college credit during their high school experience by offering coursework at no tuition cost to families and ensuring that secondary partners provide required books and materials to students who cannot afford them.
