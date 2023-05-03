Contribution to benefit high school students taking college-level courses

Aron Patrick, director of research & development, PPL Corp.; Tracie L. Witter, regional affairs director, PPL Electric Utilities; Ashley M. Shamblen, a Milton resident who benefited from dual enrollment in high school and is now enrolled in Penn College’s paramedic science major; and Stefanie M. Shipe, representing Penn College K-12 Outreach.

 CINDY D. MEIXEL/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — As a longtime supporter of hands-on technology education, PPL Electric Utilities is donating $8,000 to assist area high school students taking college-credit courses at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program, PPL Electric is boosting Penn College Dual Enrollment, which enables academically qualified high school and career and technology education center students to take courses tuition-free during their regular school day.

