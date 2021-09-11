This week, we’re driving the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, arriving in SEL trim with AWC (all-wheel-control). The Eclipse Cross debuted in 2018 and sits in the middle of the three crossover SUV vehicles Mitsubishi offers. Included are the smaller Outlander Sport (starts at $20,995 front drive) and all-new and larger Outlander (starts at $25,795 front drive). The AWC models add approximately $1,500 to 2,000 more depending on trim selection as our top line SEL features the 4x4 AWC with a base price of $28,995 near fully loaded. The entry Eclipse Cross front drive, however, starts at $23,395.
These popular Mitsubishi SUVs now differ in wheelbase, as all previously rode on a 105.1-inch wheelbase. Big brother Outlander grows to 106.5-inches while the Sport and Eclipse stay the same. Additionally, the larger Outlander still offers its third row, seven-passenger seating whereas the Sport and Eclipse models are strictly five-passenger designs. Believe it or not, that extra 1.4-inch of wheelbase length matters in the tight third row, more so for kids rather than adults.
For 2022, four trims available across the line including ES, LE, SE and SEL. The Eclipse now assists in helping promoting its other two sibling Outlander models and adds to current day expanded showroom displays, even though the word “Outlander” is not used in promoting the Eclipse Cross. Still, with its 10 year/100,000 mile warranty the Eclipse is the mid-size Outlander utilizing a popular name from the past. Specifically, the Mitsubishi Eclipse sports cars from the 1990s were as popular as the Ford Mustang back then, especially with the younger demographic.
Size and naming aside, there’s lots to like about the new for ’22 Eclipse Cross. Its exterior is very well done for a crossover and receives many “looks good” comments from both young and old. The re-designed front end is sporty, especially its new headlight and parking light treatment. Further along, the motif finds nice side panels and doors that lead to a rear window treatment with spoiler and revamped rear motif.
Powered comes from a turbocharged direct injection 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 152-horsepower and 184 lb. ft. of torque. Although adequate, if you load the Eclipse with a few passengers and some cargo the engine will let you know there’s just 152 horses at work. Eclipse Cross and Outlander siblings all features an “eight-speed” Sport Mode CVT automatic transmission that assists in delivering decent fuel mileage at 25 city and 26 highway the EPA numbers. Front drive models do better on the highway by two more at MPG at 28.
The Eclipse Cross features large paddle shifters, the latter for those seeking more control over the engine RPM, torque delivery and fuel consumption management. The AWC (4x4) is an electronically controlled active front differential unit with push-button activation that engages all wheels when needed. The ride is average to good, overall, but cornering is just “OK” because of Eclipse’s small build factor and higher center of gravity. Still, it’s a pleasant cruiser and easy to park in the city as its classification of a small SUV by the EPA pays dividends in crowded city driving. Overall, visibility is good and seating comfort is notable.
Our Eclipse Cross SEL includes standard fare like heated front leather appointed seating, push button start, dual zone climate control, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, power folding side heated mirrors, cruise, all the powers, high contrast instrumentation and a six-speaker 7.0-inch display high-definition stereo Sirius/XM/USB/HD radio. Bluetooth, high-density LED headlamps, fog lamps, rear LED taillights, 18-inch Bridgestone tires on nice two-tone alloys are also standard, as is Apple/Android compatibility, two 12-volt outlets and dual USB ports. There’s a lot more on the list, and your Mitsubishi dealer is waiting to explain.
As for options, I recommend the $2,100 SEL Touring Package our tester featured, adding forward collision mitigation with high speed braking, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise. You also receive a Mitsubishi Power Sound 8-speaker stereo with navigation upgrade, head-up display, heated rear seats, black roof rails, auto dimming rear view mirror with Homelink and a beautiful power panoramic sunroof. (That’s a lot of additions for $2,100). Also, the beautiful red diamond exterior paint is $595 more, but well worth it as numerous onlookers commented on the color.
A Welcome Package for $190 includes carpeted floor mats, logo enhanced cargo mat and even a special touch-up paint pen (nice). A storage area tonneau cover adds $190, while a black hood badge costs $110. I feel the SEL Touring Exterior Package that costs $995 and adds front and rear corner extensions and side extensions is unnecessary although it does dress-up the look. These options pushed our tester to $34,670 with $1,195 delivery included.
On the safety side, the 2022 Eclipse Cross is now a solid five star government safety rated vehicle thanks to enhancements and upgrades throughout the safety system. All the air bags, modern driver assist technology, stability controls, traction controls, hill start assist, head-up display, ABS disc brakes, electronic brake force, enhanced rear multi-view safety camera and much more add to the Outlander and Eclipse model’s allure.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 105.1-inches, 3,505 lb. curb weight, 8.5-inch ground clearance, from 23.4 to 50.1-cu. ft. of cargo space, 34.8 ft. turn circle and a 15.8-gallon fuel tank.
In summary, the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a good example of a modern day Mitsubishi re-establishing its name as a player in the ever changing SUV industry. It’s had some tough years, but it finally is coming out of the darker clouds.
As for a $34,000 and up Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, be prudent and remember that the lower priced models combined with dealer discounts may be better buys as depreciation has always been a concern. Thus, check all tree Outlander models and then choose which is best for you.
Overall, Eclipse Cross for 2022 looks better than ever and still offers its famous 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Give it a test-drive if shopping this popular category.
