In 2012, I had the opportunity to attend a race for NASCAR’s East division contested at a half-mile short track in Clearfield.
As I sat in the grandstands that evening, and looked at the field of competitors, I knew there was something special about the lineup. Consisting of primarily young drivers wanting to make their mark on the racing world, I knew at least a handful of the competitors would one day become breakout superstars.
At that point in his career, Kyle Larson was known as a dirt-track racing superstar who was attempting to break into stock car competition. Larson quietly piloted his No. 6 car to a second-place finish that evening.
Other drivers in the field of note included race winner Brett Moffitt, who claimed Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR Cup series in 2015, and the 2018 NASCR truck series championship.
The third-place finisher was Ben Kennedy, who won a truck series race at Bristol before retiring at a young age to step into a leadership role at NASCAR.
Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup series champion, finished 15th in the race, with 2021 Talladega race winner Bubba Wallace coming home in 22nd, followed by Corey LaJoie in 23rd.
Little did I know that evening that Elliott and Larson would one day become NASCAR Cup series teammates who would win back-to-back championships.
Larson’s career has been remarkable. A USAC racing standout from California, Larson started his first stock car race in 2012, claiming the victory in a late-model race at the New Smyrna Speedway in Florida.
He quickly ascended into the NASCAR Cup series, driving for Chip Ganassi full time beginning with the 2014 season.
It was during that season that I witnessed Larson win an ARCA race at Pocono. He started from the pole and dominated the early stages. A pit road miscue cost Larson time on the track, but he drove back from the rear of the field and way behind the leaders, to score the victory.
Larson also won the first NASCAR Xfinity series race contested at Pocono, a rain-shortened race held in 2016.
While learning how to compete in the NASCAR Cup series, Larson continued to rack up hundreds of dirt-track racing victories at short tracks across the country.
After winning his first Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Okla., in 2020, Larson proclaimed the victory was the biggest of his career. He won that indoor race again in 2021.
I would argue that his win as a co-driver with Jamie McMurray, Tony Kanaan and Scott Dixon in the 2015 24 Hours of Daytona was equally as big. But for a dirt-track midget racer, there are few races bigger than the Chili Bowl.
Larson’s road to the top in the NASCAR Cup series was not an easy one with the Ganassi team. His first win came at the Michigan Speedway in 2016.
In 2017, Larson won both races at Michigan and one at the California Speedway. But wins were few and far between in his years with Ganassi. Then, during the COVID-19 pandemic break, it looked as if Larson’s career may be over. He lost his Cup ride, and all of his sponsors, after using an unacceptable racial slur while participating in an online race.
But Rick Hendrick, who has always had a knack for spotting raw talent, threw Larson a lifeline and hired him to replace the retiring Jimmie Johnson for the 2021 season.
Although Johnson’s Ally Financial sponsorship went to teammate Alex Bowman, with Hendrick largely funding Larson’s efforts with sponsorship from his own companies, Larson quickly started to show his potential.
With 10 wins to his credit, Larson won more Cup races in 2021 than he did throughout his previous years in the series combined. I questioned whether Larson could “seal the deal” and claim the championship, but he has forever cemented himself as a NASCAR Cup champion.
In the process, he became the only driver to win the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, the World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals and numerous other dirt-track races in the same season he scored a Cup championship.
