HARRISBURG — Data released Monday by the state Department of Health showed that local confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 38 over the last two days. There were no new deaths reported over six area counties.
Confirmed, new cases rose by 13 in Lycoming County, 11 in Northumberland County, eight in Union County and three each in Columbia and Snyder counties. No new cases were reported in Montour County.
Statewide, 3,920 new cases were reported.
Over the last week, new cases rose by 131 in Lycoming County, 101 in Northumberland County, 50 in Columbia County, 36 in Union County, 20 in Snyder County and 30 in Montour County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,183 cases (330 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 8,394 cases (257 deaths)
• Union County, 4,084 cases (84 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,351 cases (125 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,507 cases (82 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,652 cases (60 deaths)
