Library going fine free

MILTON — As Kris LaVanish stood on a stool in the Milton Public Library's adult reading room, she adjusted the clothing on an "elf on the shelf" hanging from the ceiling.
LaVanish laughed that the elf's location — and clothing — are changed so frequently by staff members she never knows where she'll find the elf, or what it will be wearing.
While the elf was dressed like Harry Potter while hanging from the ceiling, LaVanish noted it was wearing Spider Man clothing the day prior.
"The kids love this," LaVanish said.
As a holiday activity, the elf is moved to various locations throughout the library.
"Kids can come in, find him and we give them a treat," LaVanish said. "We talk about what their elves (at home) are doing."
While children who locate the elf receive a treat, the library will soon be giving a special treat to patrons with overdue material.
"We are going fine free... starting Dec. 28," LaVanish said.
She said the library's board of directors has opted to eliminate all fines for overdue material.
"I have to hand it to the board," LaVanish said. "It can be considered a radical idea. They all saw the value in this."
She said the idea of libraries eliminating fines for overdue material is an emerging trend across the nation.
Currently, LaVanish said materials are due after two weeks, with 25-cent per day fines starting to accumulate for each day materials are not turned in on time.
Often, LaVanish said patrons with overdue materials simply lose track of when they're to turn the items back in. However, embarrassment can set in, with patrons ashamed to return to the library.
By eliminating fines, LaVanish said she hopes to encourage continued library use.
"Our goal is to give everyone equal access (to the library)," she said. "A quarter here and there, it is a really big deal for a lot of people."
While fines are being permanently eliminated, LaVanish said patrons will still be responsible if they lose or damage material. In addition, they will still be encouraged to turn their material in by the due date.
"There have been studies that show (eliminating fines) doesn't increase the amount of time (patrons) keep (materials)," LaVanish said. "it encourages people to get things back, to think of the next person in line (to check out the materials)."
Other treats are also available through the library this holiday season.
Children were recently given materials to make paper stocking. They are encouraged to return their stockings to the library, to be hung in the children's room.
"We will hang them up and put treats in them after Christmas," LaVanish said, adding that the children can then come to the library to collect their stockings.
While the kits have been distributed, LaVanish said anyone interested can contact the library for directions on how to make their own paper stockings.
Kits will be available Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, with material for patrons to make gingerbread houses at home.
Over the last several years, LaVanish said the library held in-person classes to make gingerbread houses. Since that's not possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LaVanish said the library opted to make the kits available to patrons.
The library has also recently adjusted its hours. It's now open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Due to the pandemic, LaVanish said patrons are encouraged to not congregate at the library. Use of library computers has been limited to 20 minutes.
For more information on the library, visit www.miltonpalibrary.org.
