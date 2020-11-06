SUNBURY — With legal questions surrounding the status of Pennsylvania mail-in ballots received after Election Day, officials in Northumberland County have thus far received less than 50 such ballots since the polls closed on Tuesday.
County Director of Elections Nathan Savidge said his office received 29 ballots in the mail on Wednesday and 15 on Thursday, all postmarked by Election Day.
He said the county is following state-issued directions to segregate all ballots received after Election Day. The ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by 5 p.m. Friday.
According to Savidge, the mail-in ballots are time stamped upon receipt, segregated from all other ballots, and locked in the office's counting room.
"The only thing that needs to be done is for them to be opened and sent through the actual scanner (to count the votes)," Savidge said, adding that will be done upon receiving further direction from the state.
"We don't want to scan them in and count them and then (learn from the state) you need to take them out," he said.
Savidge noted that he, Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano and Chief Clerk Maryrose McArthy are all "on the same page" on the procedure to be followed with the mail-in ballots received after Election Day.
Unlike some counties which are still counting mail-in ballots received by Election Day, Savidge said Northumberland County was "ahead of the game" and had all of its mail-in ballots received to date counted in logged by the time the clock struck midnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Savidge also noted that Northumberland County has 868 provisional ballots, which must have their validity determined by Monday. That will be done by employees in the Election's Office.
He said the provisional ballots were cast on Election Day at the polls, and could have been completed for a variety of reasons. Such ballots could've been cast by individuals opting to vote in person rather than sending in a mail-in ballot they requested.
A number of other reasons could've surrounded the casting of provisional ballots, including someone at the polls who opted to cast the ballot due to a temporarily malfunctioning voting machine, or because their name wasn't on the rolls when at the polling place.
