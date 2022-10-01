TURBOTVILLE — For authentic history, food and reenactments, the 40th Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society's Heritage Days is here.
Volunteers worked throughout the day Thursday and Friday at the Hower-Slote Farm — on the grounds of the Warrior Run School District complex — to prepare for the big event.
Heritage Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Additionally, a church service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at nearby Historic Warrior Run Church. Leon Hagenbuch will speak on the history of the church during the service.
Due to COVID-19 in 2020 and the construction of a new elementary school on the Warrior Run property in 2021, this will be the first time since 2019 Heritage Days will be taking place at the farm. A condensed version was held in 2021 at the historic church.
"Heritage Days is a worthwhile experience for everybody," said apple butter demonstrator Ann Reeves. "People should come up and check it out. There's lots of interesting things here and its a fun day."
The two-day event is co-chaired by Jane Koch, Betsy Watts and Hagenbuch.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the people who come regularly," said Reeves. "We have people who are coming out of state, for Heaven's sakes. One of the fellas I've met said he comes all the way from Texas for the apple butter. I think it's nice to see there's a lot of people who come from faraway from this area to see what we do."
Heritage Days features a glimpse of what life was like in the colonial days between 1770 and 1870 in Central Pennsylvania. It demonstrations by period-costumed crafters and tradesmen replicating and displaying skills and tools which used in these times. Their goal is to get visitors to understand what life was like for the lives of early settlers in the Warrior Run area.
"If you don't understand your heritage and your roots, you lose appreciation of the present," said Randy Watts, who will be giving a genealogy research presentation.
Some of the many demonstrations include butchering, blacksmithing, gunsmithing, apple cider pressing, quilting and hearth cooking. For those who are hungry, demonstrations involving horseradish, clear toy candy, sauerkraut, popcorn, and ice cream are also available.
There will also be reenactments of the end of the Battle of Fort Freeland taking place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Sunday. The reenactment will be narrated by Roger Swartz and will feature the Fort Freeland Company of Independent Rifleman and the Southern Woodland Indian Loyal Confederacy.
The Battle of Fort Freeland is a historically significant event in Central Pennsylvania, taking place during the Revolutionary War.
Historic Warrior Run Church will also be open, where tours will be given by Sue Eppenbach at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
"You gotta make this almost a full day event," said Randy Watts. "You got the reenactment of the Battle of Fort Freeland, a lot of walk around, you can sample the food, and you'll see many, many different kinds of skills. You gotta walk around to make sure you don't miss anything."
While the volunteers who participate are heavily committed to the event, Watts said he would like to see more volunteers in the future.
Nearly 40 Warrior Run students are volunteering with the event. Many of them will dress in costume and assist with demonstrations.
"It's called living history," said Watts. "You live like the past."
