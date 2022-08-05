LEWISBURG — Each month, the three Union County libraries offer Discover storytime geared for infants to children age 5. up to five-year-old children.
Discover storytime offer a fun, safe and educational learning environment while providing a great opportunity for both caregivers and children to bond, socialize and make new friends.
A variety of kids programming which touches on a multitude of topics with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) are also offered monthly. An eNewsletter for upcoming events and an online calendar are also available each month.
Specialty programs such as PlayK and ABC Play with Me Parent/Child Workshop are scheduled through the year.
PlayK focuses on play to help preschoolers develop the skills needed to be successful in kindergarten and later in life. PlayK provides materials and a curriculum of activities for six different play and learn centers and is aligned to Pennsylvania's Learning Standards for Early Childhood.
PlayK starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Public Library for Union County (PLUC), 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
ABC Play with Me Parent/Child Workshop, offered twice per year, is for children from 1 year to 40 months along with their parents or caregivers. A resource professional from the community is present to talk with parents or caregivers about literacy, nutrition, speech and language, music and movement and child development. Children also get an uninterrupted hour of play.
The next session of the five-week program starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at PLUC.
Other resources at Union County public libraries include Discover Packs with books, objects and toys, Cultural Passes with free admission for families at 10 area museums and BookFLIX help children in PreK through Grade 3 develop and practice essential reading skills.
Hoopla KidsMode with family-friendly movies and music, PowerKids online resources, the reading program 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and a parents resource book collection are also available.
Visit PLUC, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg, the Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, the West End Library, 45 Ballpark Road, Laurelton or UnionCountyLibraries.org.
