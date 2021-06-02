LEWISBURG — A recent discussion of priorities for Lewisburg Borough government included taking a look at some of the borough’s housing stock.
Debra Sulai, Lewisburg Borough Council president, broached the topic during a work session. She cited the condition of housing, both owner-occupied and rental, and sought a way to address it.
“We have in the borough some, I would say, deteriorating rental properties that have tended to cluster around South Sixth, South Seventh, St. Louis and St. George (streets),” Sulai observed. “That also tends to be where the student ‘party houses’ are.”
Older homes, Sulai added, could also be part of addressing what she called deterioration in need of a long-term solution.
“I want to address it before we lose those properties for use as housing,” Sulai explained. “Also, of course, we want to keep the appeal of the Historic District for living and working.”
Sulai, Ward 3 representative on council, cited availability of livable housing stock and quality of life among her concerns. The need became apparent while Sulai was campaigning for council. Sulai cited structures with front doors which neither closed completely nor locked among others.
“I was chagrined at the state of some of the places I walked into,” Sulai added. “It was concerning.”
Health and safety, Sulai explained, topped aesthetics as a concern. Any property deemed uninhabitable by the Central Keystone Council of Governments, she concluded, was a concern because somebody has lived there.
Ward 3 is bounded by Buffalo Road to the north, Fifth Street and part of the railroad right-of-way to the east, portions of Bucknell University to the south and Seventh Street to the west.
Regulation under the state Neighborhood Blight Reclamation and Revitilization Act of 2010 offered several definitions of blighted property. They included a property determined to be a nuisance due to its physical condition and deemed to be a danger to public health, safety or welfare.
Local regulation was acknowledged or if none exists, compatible language from a 1999 state code act may be employed.
An “attractive nuisance” created by physical condition included abandoned water wells, shafts, basements, excavations, unsafe fences or other structures with other safety risks.
Condemned dwellings, deemed unfit for occupancy, may include “dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe or vermin-infested conditions” or lacking facilties required by the state codes act.
Fire hazards, a vacant lot accumulating trash or a “haven for rodents” by reason of neglect and unrehabilitated property may also be considered blight.
If a construction permit is in place for corrective action, more than one year may be permitted to pass after notice is given.
The borough may take action for a continuing “serious violation of a code or failure to correct a condition whihc causes a property to be regarded as a public nuisance.”
Under ordinance, the borough may take action against an individual property owner if no substantial step is taken within six months of an order to correct a condition. The borough is also authorized to recover expenses for legally remediating any code violation.
Complete borough codes are listed at www.lewisburgborough.org.
