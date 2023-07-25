LAURELTON — What started as a reunion surrounding the harvest of sweet corn in Union County has now become the county’s premier agricultural showcase.
The 98th edition of the Union County West End Fair will be held Aug. 6-12 at the fairgrounds in Laurelton.
The fair started in 1925 as a reunion, of sorts, for Laurelton residents. The first week in August was chosen so they could serve sweet corn. Originally known as “The Corn Festival” in its early years, the fair later became an agricultural fair for all of Union County.
Fair Secretary Barb Franck said reconnecting with family and friends is one of the most important aspects of the fair.
“The Union County West End Fair actually started as a homecoming picnic,” she said. “It was usually when the corn was ready and there would be corn roasts for the community. People who came would talk and catch up with each other.
“While we don’t serve corn any longer and have grown into something larger than a picnic, people still find old friends and acquaintances while walking the grounds, and spend time catching up with each other during the fair. Some even walk away making some new friends along the way.”
The statewide theme for county fairs this year is “Growing the Future – Help us grow the future!”
“The theme is a state theme that is unveiled every January by the State Association of County Fairs at their convention in Hershey,” Franck explained.
She said the county fair gives participants an avenue to display what they have been involved with over time.
“It gives members of the community a place to showcase their hard work throughout the year,” Franck said. “From the younger children who enter pictures or clay pots they have created in art classes at school, to the folks who have attended the fair since they were that age and are entering flowers, canned goods, needlecraft or antiques, it gives everyone a chance to show off their hard work.”
Some will walk away with a rosette if they are selected as the Best of Show in the area they enter.
“The fair also gives small and large businesses a chance to get out and meet people, as well as show them what they have to offer,” Franck added.
This year’s Union County West End Fair pageants — for the queen and her court — will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Girls age 5 to 20 apply to participate.
Specials are offered throughout fair week. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the first 200 people who buy ride tickets will receive free ice cream.
Tuesday Aug. 8, is Senior Citizen’s Day, with free admission for those 62 and older. Active military members and veterans will be admitted free on Monday, Aug. 7.
“While we have always had a Military Monday, the West End Fire Company parade will be held to honor our military,” Franck noted. “The parade will step off at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 and end on the fairgrounds.”
Franck said with all that’s happening, there have been some deletions of past events; mainly dealing with animals. There will be no poultry at the fair, and no sanctioned dairy goat show.
“The state still has a quarantine of poultry due to the avian flu,” she explained. “We aren’t sure when that quarantine will be lifted as this is the second year without poultry at any fair. The quarantine includes feathers in exhibits and eggs.
“The dairy goat show is a one-day show at our fair,” she continued. “Unfortunately, it coincided with another fair’s dairy goat show based on how our fair dates fell and we were not able to accommodate the show this year. We realize this isn’t an ideal situation, but we weren’t able to change the date of the show this year.”
The deletion of two categories shouldn’t hamper the good times.
“It gives the community a chance to see a wide variety of different interests from members of our community,” Franck said. “And, honestly, it’s something that people who visit the fair love to see, especially if it’s someone they know (involved).
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve walked through the exhibit building and heard someone say, ‘Oh look, that’s Martha’s apple pie that took first place’ or admire how intrigue the 4-H and FFA members’ projects and displays are put together.”
Schedule highlights of this year’s fair include:
• Sunday, Aug. 6: 1:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., car and truck show; 1 p.m., garden tractor pulls; 2 p.m., Mountain Man contest; 3 p.m., Union County West End Fair pageants; 6 p.m., vesper service.
• Monday, Aug. 7: 6 p.m., Fireman’s Veterans Parade; 6:30 p.m., kiddie pedal powered tractor pulls.
• Tuesday, Aug. 8: 6:30 p.m., 4-Wheel Drive Truck Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Mark Alexander and Trainwreck Survivors.
• Wednesday, Aug. 9: 6 p.m., Light Farm Stock PACE Tractor Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Bluegrass Ramblers.
• Thursday, Aug. 10: 9 a.m, dairy cattle show; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., youth tractor driving contest; 7 p.m., entertainment by Danelle Cressinger Band and Stars Go Dim.
• Friday, Aug. 11: 1 p.m., youth livestock sale; 6 p.m., East Coast Sanctioned Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Adam and The Armadillos.
• Saturday, Aug. 12: 10 a.m., Farm Stock PACE Tractor Pulls, 10 a.m., Kids Day Activities; 6 p.m., SCTPA and Interstate Sanctioned Tractor Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Rich K and the All Nighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.