ALLENTOWN — The PPL Foundation awarded more than $450,000 in grants to 115 nonprofit organizations.
Funds will be used to inspire students to explore career opportunities, facilitate community conversations on diversity and inclusion and encourage environmental conservation.
This year’s round of grants marks the first to include a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Nearly 20% of the funding will support organizations working on efforts to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion within communities served by PPL in eastern and central Pennsylvania.
Organizations awarded grants include: American Red Cross, Central PA Business and Education Association, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Children’s Museum, Clinton County Economic Partnership Foundation, Community Giving Foundation, Focus Central Pennsylvania, Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Junior Achievement of South Central Pennsylvania, Leadership Susquehanna Valley, National Audubon Society, Pennsylvania Envirothon Inc., The Arc Susquehanna Valley, The Foundation of The Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce, The Improved Milton Experience, Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra.
