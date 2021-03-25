SHAMOKIN — The Northumberland County Court Administration announced Thursday that the Magisterial District Court 08-3-03, 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin, has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a release, an employee may have been exposed to COVID-19. The individual was following use of personal protective equipment and social distancing guidelines when interacting with the pu blic.
The court will remain closed to the public until sufficient staff are cleared by medical personnel to return to work. Neighboring Magisterial District Court offices will hand any time-sensitive matters while the court is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.