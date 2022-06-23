LEWISBURG — Messy Church worship and activities will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The theme, The Parable of the Lost Coin, will be explored through activities, worship time and a sit-down meal.
Messy Church is a church for people at all stages of their faith journey. People of all ages and family configurations are welcome. Parents and caregivers are also encouraged to stay at the afternoon for people at all stages of their faith journey.
Children must be accompanied by an adult and facial covering is required. A call so that attendance may be estimated is appreciated. More information is available at the church office at 570-523-0162.
