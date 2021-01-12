MILTON — Although they were all masked, you could almost see the smiles shining through from those who were playing Bingo Monday morning at Milton's Adult Community Center.
Monday marked the first day the center was open since mid November when the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging announced all of its community centers would be temporarily closing in order to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
As they played Bingo, each of the seniors participating were masked, sitting at their own tables spaced more than 6-feet apart.
"I missed this a lot," Katherine Moser, a senior playing Bingo, said. "We play Bingo and we go for walks. We got out of the house."
Gloria Loss, another senior, said she missed the interaction with others who attend activities at the center.
"We talk to each other," she said. "It makes a difference."
"Being here, it drew us closer," senior Janice Beaver said. "We became a family."
Nancy Snyder, who regularly attends activities at the center, said she missed coming to the center so much that she would knock on the door while it was closed to get the attention of the director.
Deb King, the center's director, continued to work while the doors were closed.
Snyder waved through the windows at King as she worked.
"I missed everybody," Snyder said. "Deb has been so wonderful. I just had do see her."
"It was quite in here without the people," King said. "It's just not the same."
King has worked at the center for 17 years, and the past year was the most unusual she's experienced there.
"Last year was the first we weren't able to have a Christmas party," she said. "It was very depressing."
Now that the center is open again, King said all the necessary precautions are being taken to make sure those who attend are safe.
"You must wear your mask at all times, unless you're eating," she said.
In addition, all meals served to the seniors are pre-packaged.
"Before (COVID-19) started, the food would come in pans and I would put it on plates for them," King said.
She noted that social distancing is practiced by everyone at the center.
Snyder said she appreciates the aging agency's efforts to keep everyone safe, and noted it's important to follow all of the appropriate recommendations to help stop the spread of the virus.
"Wear your mask," she said. "I'm keeping you safe, you're keeping me safe."
King said the center is open to everyone age 55 and over. Bingo is played at 9:30 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
