This week, we’re driving the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage, a subcompact model that gives great gas mileage and is one of the more affordable subcompacts out there. However, other than its 43 MPG highway rating and low entry price, there are more negatives than positives concerning this vehicle.
The Mirage is one of the worst subcompacts I’ve driven, mainly because it is loud and delivers just 78-horsepower and 75-lb. ft. of torque from its tiny 3-cylinder engine. It just doesn’t compare to the competition in this crowded market.
Built in Thailand, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this vehicle eliminated in its present form from the Mitsubishi offerings. Mirage is scheduled for 2022 production so we’ll wait and see if there are any major improvements. Clearly, Mitsubishi is making some much needed headway with its new Outlander and electric models, so look for perhaps a 4-cylinder engine in the future while also addressing its overly loud operating characteristics.
Sad to admit, but of all the test drive cars I’ve driven since 1994 on a weekly basis, this Mirage is probably my lowest-rated vehicle. Although it does offer a surprising amount of interior space, coupled with its good fuel economy, most of the car is hindered by a lackluster dated cabin design, dull steering feel, and the aforementioned noisy engine, and ride, the latter due to not much noise reducing build properties. It’s a cheap car that clearly is built to be what it is.
There are positives, of course. There’s a decent array of modern safety features including forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, rear safety camera and all the stability controls. So, there are positives, just not enough of them. As for depreciation, the Mirage just won’t hold up to the competition’s trade-in values, even in this day and age of chip shortages that push up the prices of used cars due to a lack of new cars on the dealer lots.
This subcompact Mitsubishi Mirage, however, could be a decent buy for city dwellers that don’t plan to take any major highway road trips. It is very easy to park, and if you might be a UBER driver operating in Chicago, Philadelphia, L.A. or NYC, the little Mirage just might pay for itself in a few years. It’s actually a car for consumers who seek the lowest-priced brand new car they can buy today with a decent factory warranty, specifically Mitsubishi’s excellent 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
All trims come standard with a rear safety camera, 7.0-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and LED tail lights. Although Mirage is pretty much the same as prior years, updates include automatic climate control as standard and an enhanced front grille. Our 5-door hatchback starts with the base ES ($14,295), and is the only trim that comes with a 5-speed manual. The ES CVT automatic ($15,595) precedes the mid-class LE ($16,220) and adds 14-inch alloy wheels and standard CVT while the top trim and our tester SE ($17,445) adds 15-inch alloys, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, fog lights, heated front seats, and keyless push button start. There is also a Mirage 4-door sedan available, but it will add about $1,000 to the prices.
The above mention 3-cylinder is the only engine available on all Mirage trims, which are front-drive designs. This 1.2-liter Mirage is one of the few cars on the road today that doesn’t pass the 100-horsepower mark and it shows when acceleration duties commence. (IE: it struggles). Thus, if you are planning a freeway passing move, make sure you allow for space needed for the 78-horsepower to work overtime.
The engine mates to either the CVT or the base model 5-speed manual, and for some reason I feel the 5-speed just might be the better buy even though it delivers one mpg less than the CVT. However, if you want the 5-speed, you won’t receive any of the other amenities that LE and ES trims offer.
Outwardly, the overall style is fine for this division of car. The hatchback body has a catchy look, as dedication to a roomier interior took precedent on the designer’s styling table. Personally, I recommend the hatchback motif over the outdated and old style sedan on looks alone.
When we get to the cabin, it’s all work and no play, yet again not offensive and actually quite roomy. It’s does get a bit offensive, however, when you start the engine and start rolling as it’s clearly the loudest car I’ve driven. Still, the front seating is actually comfortable with manual adjustments available for just about every driver’s size. The rear seating can get a bit tight if a 6-footer is behind the wheel and the comfort factor is not as good as the front bucket seats. Mirage is listed as a five passenger, but in reality four adults is probably the max.
Cargo space is also a plus, with 17.2 cubic feet available behind the second row seating. If you fold the second row down, you are now blessed with a spacious 47-cubic feet, perhaps one of the brightest spots of the little hatchback. If you do choose a sedan, it’s way tighter than the hatchback when it comes to cargo space, with just 12-cubic feet in the trunk and no split or folding second row.
Safety is also notable with a four star government crash rating score, but always remember that the size of a subcompact taking a hit broadside from, say, a Chevy Tahoe, is not a pleasant picture. This is one of the main reasons I don’t recommend these little cars for kids heading off to college 100-miles from home on our nation’s highways.
Or tester had two options including a tonneau cover for $130and carpeted floor mats for $145. With $995 delivery, the final tally came in at $18,715.
So, here we are tallying up our summary of the 2021 Mirage Hatchback. Yes, it does have some good points. However, it’s not a car I can recommend based on several factors, especially its underpowered engine and overall loud operating properties. It does offer excellent fuel economy and the best in new car warranties, but for me I want a little more metal around me when I drive and expect way more horsepower, too.
Important umbers include a wheelbase of 96.5-inches, 2,117 lb. curb weight, 6.3-inch ground clearance, 9.2-and a gallon fuel tank and up to 47-cu. ft. of cargo space.
