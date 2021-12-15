WINFIELD — The Tuesday night dedication of new firefighting apparatus for the Union Township Fire Company was a festive occasion with a solemn purpose.
“Truck 6” was dedicated to the late Steven R. Anderson, a deputy fire chief who died in November.
Over 100 friends, company family members and guests representing other fire companies gathered at the Union Township fire hall.
During the formal part of the dedication, the Rev. Corey Mitchell of the Winfield Baptist Church, asked that the memory of Anderson inspire others to offer their skills to fire service.
There were also remarks as to how the company got the unit apparently with “just in time” delivery. Chris Benfer, assistant chief, said the papers were signed about a year ago for the new vehicle. But due to supply chain issues, the equipment was not delivered to the Winfield fire station until late Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Rick Wetzel noted the 2021 Sutphin pumper-tanker was equipped with a 1,500-gallon-per-minute pump and 2,500-gallon booster tanks. He said the process of buying the vehicle began about two years ago to save on maintenance costs.
Wetzel said the unit cost about $630,000 which was raised in part through the sale of two older units. Donations, fundraisers, savings and a loan accounted for the remainder with some debt from the loan still outstanding.
“Truck 6” would be the first dispatched for house fires, Wetzel said, with other units sent to car crashes and other incidents.
