MILTON — A celebration of diversified occupations held Friday morning at the Milton Area High School was highlighted by students committing to future employers.

“In our school district we have students who are out on job sites either in diversified occupations or in one of our other CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs, so this is just an opportunity to show the mentors and the employers just a little thank you for mentoring the students throughout the school year,” said Amanda Smith-Derck, Cooperative Education coordinator and Diversified Occupations teacher at Milton Area High School.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.