MILTON — A celebration of diversified occupations held Friday morning at the Milton Area High School was highlighted by students committing to future employers.
“In our school district we have students who are out on job sites either in diversified occupations or in one of our other CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs, so this is just an opportunity to show the mentors and the employers just a little thank you for mentoring the students throughout the school year,” said Amanda Smith-Derck, Cooperative Education coordinator and Diversified Occupations teacher at Milton Area High School.
The event, which was funded in part by SkillsUSA, also featured a signing ceremony for graduating seniors, which was the first of its kind hosted by Milton Area High School.
“We’re doing a signing day similar to the NFL draft,” said Smith-Derck.
CTE and diversified occupations students signed letters of intent to become full-time employees following graduation. Representatives from Watsontown Trucking, SUMMIT Early Learning, Garner Behavior Services, Blaise Alexander, Fishers Disposal, Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Noah’s Ark Nursery were present at the ceremony, and presented students with specialized merchandise, such as hats and T-shirts.
Two Milton students, Alixbel Familia and Dylan Reiff, also received a big surprise when each learned they were chosen as the recipient of a $1,000 SkillsUSA scholarship.
“In a very short amount, of time Dylan Reiff has proven his high value as an employee and a coworker. Dylan is a consistent and capable worker able to receive directions and to follow them well,” said Doug Walter, Building Constructions Trade teacher, while reading a letter from A.J. Griffin, Dylan’s mentor from Lewisburg Builders.
“I don’t want to say it like this but I’m sad to see him go to Bucknell and get a smart job instead of being a construction guy, but he’ll do well in whatever he does,” added Walter.
Kelly Aucker, an early childhood education teacher at Milton, shared her praise for Familia.
“She’s amazing. She does a great job with her lesson plans. She comes back and talks about the kiddos and things that she sees with them. You can really tell she enjoys this profession,” said Aucker. “I wish you luck in Bloomsburg."
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
