With NASCAR and IndyCar sharing the road course this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I thought it would be fun to engage in an exercise which I have at several points over the last few years.
The list seems to change from year to year — as drivers come, go and age — but I love taking a look at drivers I believe would be a good fit to switch series, even if for just one race. Today, I’m taking a look at active NASCAR drivers I would love to see compete in IndyCar, and IndyCar racers who should attempt to try their hand competing in NASCAR’s top division.
I believe true racing legends are the ones who can compete — and win — in a variety of different series. Unfortunately for Jimmie Johnson, he waited until the twilight of his career to make the jump to IndyCar. Drivers should switch series when they are in their prime.
A few drivers have managed to win races in both IndyCar and NASCAR. They are: Tony Stewart, AJ Foyt, Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones, Robby Gordon, Juan Montoya, John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Johnny Rutherford, AJ Allmendinger, Mark Donohue, Chuck Stevenson and Johnny Mantz.
Of note, Gurney, Montoya and Mario Andretti also notched victories in Formula 1.
First, NASCAR drivers I would love to see compete in IndyCar. Of note, I did not include Kyle Larson on this list, since he has already committed to competing in the 2024 Indy 500 with McLaren Racing.
• Ryan Blaney: He drives for “The Captain,” Roger Penske, so you would think he’d have easy access to one of the best IndyCars on the circuit. Blaney also seems like the adventurous type who would be a good fit competing in the Indy 500.
• Austin Cindric: His dad, Tim Cindric, runs Penske’s IndyCar operation so it’s a no-brainer to think Cindric would one day at least test an IndyCar. He also has a vast road racing background.
• Ricky Stenhouse: The 2023 Daytona 500 winner comes from a sprint car, open wheel racing background, so I would think competing in the Indy 500 must be on his bucket lit. After all, he has a chance to prove that he’s a better IndyCar racer than his ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick was. Although his NASCAR wins have been somewhat sparse, Stenhouse would become an instant legend if he would join Foyt and Mario Andretti as drivers who have won both the Daytona 500 and Indy 500.
• Chase Elliott: After winning the 2020 Cup championship, Elliott started to explore other forms of motorsports, from rallycross to midgets to sports cars. He would be a natural in an IndyCar, an adding NASCAR’s most popular driver to the Indy 500 field would be massive. He needs to give it a shot while still in his prime. However, Elliott must first focus on getting his stock car season back on track.
• Kyle Busch: When Larson landed the McLaren IndyCar ride, Busch said he likely lost his last shot to compete in the Indy 500. He felt Larson got the ride that was supposed to be his. If a top team would offer an Indy 500 ride to Busch, I’m willing to bet he’d take the offer. Like with Elliott, it would be phenomenal to see a NASCAR champion compete in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” But Busch must do it while he’s still young enough to find success.
And five IndyCar drivers I’d like to see race in NASCAR are:
• Helio Castroneves: The four-time Indy 500 winner has made it no secret he’d like to add a Daytona 500 triumph to his legendary resume. While I think he’s too far past his prime to successfully make the to stock cars, I’d at least like to see him get a shot.
• Scott McLaughlin: With fellow former Australian V8 SuperCar champions Marcos Ambrose and Shane Van Gisbergen both claiming NASCAR victories, I believe McLaughlin would do the same should he step behind the wheel of a stock car.
• Will Power: As someone who once hated ovals, Power has developed into one of the best oval track racers in IndyCar. I think he would very quickly adapt to racing a stock car, should he land a quality ride.
• Scott Dixon: A six-time IndyCar champion who ranks second on the series all-time victory list, Dixon has also won races in sports cars. He’s truly a racing legend. However, he needs to take his career one step further. Dixon needs to race, and win, in NASCAR. I believe he’s capable, should he land a ride with a top team. But does he want to, or even care to, win in NASCAR? Likely not, or he would’ve already taken a shot.
• Josef Newgarden: When Newgarden first joined Team Penske, I predicted he would follow in the footsteps of fellow former Penske racer Sam Hornish. After winning the Indy 500, Hornish promptly made the jump to NASCAR. Although Hornish did struggle in the Cup series, he did win five Xfinity races. Now that he has an Indy 500 win under his belt, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Newgarden follow in Hornish’s footsteps. While I question if he could win in the Cup series due to his lack of stock car experience, I believe victories in NASCAR’s junior divisions could be within grasp for Newgarden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.