Jersey Shore man charged in Lewis Township rape case

LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore man has been charged with rape of unconscious victim and sexual assault as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2 a.m. Jan. 23 at a residence in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Charges against Derrick Walker, 39, were filed Tuesday by Tpr. Troy Croak in the office of District Judge Michal Diehl, of Milton.
According to court documents, the woman reported falling asleep on a couch after becoming intoxicated. She woke up to find Walker on top of her, allegedly sexually assaulting her.
The woman told troopers she did not know Walker prior to Jan. 22 and did not give him permission engage in sexual acts with her.
According to troopers, Walker allegedly admitted during an interview that he raped the woman while she slept.
Walker was arraigned Tuesday before Diehl. He was released on $150,000 unsecured bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Dec. 8 before Diehl.
According to online court records, Walker has been charged with various other counts in Lycoming County, dating back to a use/possession of drug paraphernalia charge in 2010.
He was charged with driving under the influence in 2017, and in 2019 entered a guilty plea to a harassment charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.