Suspect charged following police chase

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old West Milton man accused of driving the wrong way on Route 15 and leading police on a chase around a farm has been charged with multiple counts as the result of an alleged incident which unfolded at 2:43 a.m. May 31 along Route 15, near Colonel John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.

Jordan Klinger, of Highland Avenue, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude office, driving under the influence (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard traffic lane, fail to use safety belt, obedience to traffic control devices, drive wrong way, turning movements and required signals, damage to unattended vehicle or property, fail to notify police, operation of vehicle without required financial responsibility, fail to keep right and investigation by officer/duty of operator.

