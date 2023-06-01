Suspect charged following police chase

KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old West Milton man accused of driving the wrong way on Route 15 and leading police on a chase around a farm has been charged with multiple counts as the result of an alleged incident which unfolded at 2:43 a.m. May 31 along Route 15, near Colonel John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Jordan Klinger, of Highland Avenue, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude office, driving under the influence (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard traffic lane, fail to use safety belt, obedience to traffic control devices, drive wrong way, turning movements and required signals, damage to unattended vehicle or property, fail to notify police, operation of vehicle without required financial responsibility, fail to keep right and investigation by officer/duty of operator.
The charges were filed by Tpr. Tyler Arbogast in the office of District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg.
Arbogast wrote in court documents that he was notified of a Ford F150 traveling the wrong way on Route 15 southbound.
While Tpr. Kyle Phillips was responding to the area, Arbogast said troopers were notified the Ford had changed directions and was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of travel.
Arbogast said he spotted the Ford strike two street signs while turning from Route 15 onto Colonel John Kelly Road.
"At this time our patrol unit was behind the Ford F150 with our emergency lights and sirens activated," Arbogast wrote. "The Ford F150 failed to stop and continued traveling west."
The Ford, allegedly operated by Kligner, turned into a gravel parking lot at a farm.
According to Arbogast, he continued to pursue the Ford as it traveled through the parking lot and around a farm building.
From there, Arbogast said the Ford crossed Colonel John Kelly Road, traveled down a grass embankment and through a field. The Ford then came to a slow stop after re-entering the roadway.
Klinger then stepped out of the vehicle and was taken into custody, Arobgast stated.
He alleged that Klinger exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages.
According to online court records, Klinger was jailed on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. June 8, before Rowe.
