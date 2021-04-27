WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will reopen for touring from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, beginning May 2. It will remain open on Sundays through the end of October.
The museum is also open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The museum, founded in 1907, interprets the regional history of Northcentral Pennsylvania. In a series of vignettes and galleries, the museum explores the history of the region from Native American occupation, colonial exploration and settlement, further development of the region with the birth of the Pennsylvania Canal, 18th and 19th century immigration, and the harvesting of timber, leading to Williamsport’s accolade, “Lumber Capital of the World."
Other exhibits and galleries highlight the decorative and fine arts, military history, farming, crafts, industry and the 20th century. The incomparable Larue Shempp Model Train Collection of over 300 hundred model trains and two layouts is a ‘must see’ on any tour.
Face masks are required and social distancing is strongly suggested.
The museum is located at 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with ample parking behind the museum and on the street.
For further information, call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
