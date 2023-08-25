UPMC presents DAISY awards

From left, DAISY winners Janet Johnson and Denise June.

 PROVIDED BY JACKIE FLANAGAN/UPMC

LOCK HAVEN — Janet Johnson, LPN, and Denise June, LPN, Haven Place, a part of UPMC Senior Communities, were recently recognized as recipients of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Johnson was nominated by a co-worker who shared: “Janet takes compassion, empathy, critical thinking skills, leadership, dependability, patience, observation, adaptability, and thoroughness and puts it all together to make herself an amazing nurse. Janet took me under her wing and showed me not only what it takes to be a nurse, but how to be a great one. She taught me how to do things right and when to spot something that is wrong. She’s an advocate of safety for residents and staff. She knows the importance of being thorough, thinking critically, and listening to our residents. She took the time out of her days to find skills for me to practice so that I gained experience. I am so grateful that she prepared me to be on my own for after my orientation. I have so much respect for her as a colleague. I have learned a tremendous amount from Janet; I’m excited to keep learning from her, and I hope that maybe I can be half the nurse she is.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.