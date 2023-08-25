UPMC presents DAISY awards

LOCK HAVEN — Janet Johnson, LPN, and Denise June, LPN, Haven Place, a part of UPMC Senior Communities, were recently recognized as recipients of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Johnson was nominated by a co-worker who shared: “Janet takes compassion, empathy, critical thinking skills, leadership, dependability, patience, observation, adaptability, and thoroughness and puts it all together to make herself an amazing nurse. Janet took me under her wing and showed me not only what it takes to be a nurse, but how to be a great one. She taught me how to do things right and when to spot something that is wrong. She’s an advocate of safety for residents and staff. She knows the importance of being thorough, thinking critically, and listening to our residents. She took the time out of her days to find skills for me to practice so that I gained experience. I am so grateful that she prepared me to be on my own for after my orientation. I have so much respect for her as a colleague. I have learned a tremendous amount from Janet; I’m excited to keep learning from her, and I hope that maybe I can be half the nurse she is.”
June was nominated by the wife of a resident who shared: “Denise goes above and beyond to help my husband who is in the dementia care unit. She has kept me abreast to any and all changes to my husband’s medications and behaviors. He can be a difficult patient, but she has tried many times to help with speaking to the doctor and the pharmacist. She also lets the other nurses know of all changes. She has always welcomed me to the facility and acknowledges me every time I am there to visit my husband. She is very knowledgeable about his type of dementia and truly wants the best for him. She gives me piece of mind when I know she is on duty on his floor. Denise should be recognized for her years of experience and her total commitment to her patients and their families.”
Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. DAISY Awards are presented to nurses at UPMC in North Central Pa. monthly. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.
Anyone can nominate a nurse for the award including co-workers, patients, patient family members, or physicians. To nominate a nurse, visit UPMC.com/ThankaNurse.
