HARRISBURG — Data released Thursday by the Department of Health (DOH) showed confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 47 in Lycoming County and 25 in Northumberland County since Wednesday. One new death was reported in Lycoming County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 11 in Snyder County, 10 in Union County and three in Montour County.
Statewide, DOH reported 4,816 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,308,284 since March 2020.
There are 1,858 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data. Of that number, 481 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 10,635 cases (304 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,910 cases (67 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 8,820 cases (367 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,999 cases (11 deaths)
• Union County, 4,838 cases (10 deaths)
