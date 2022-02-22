LEWISBURG –The Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) recently received a donation from Bucknell’s Alpha Xi Delta Sorority to support its Lifting Up Lewisburg Fund.
“The sorority raised and donated nearly $1,000 to support Lewisburg’s most vulnerable students to help meet their immediate needs,” said Ann Glock, GDF executive director.
Glock stated that Alpha Xi Delta’s fundraising efforts were spearheaded by Emily Mouracade, vice president of Philanthropy. Mouracade is currently a sophomore from Larchmont, N.Y., majoring in psychology.
“Our sorority set up a table at the ELC (Elaine Langone Center) and sold roses, lollipops, and Rice Krispies Treats. It was a great way to fundraise and celebrate Valentine’s Day!” said Mouracade.
“GDF really appreciates the efforts of these Bucknell students who worked so hard to make a difference for Lewisburg students,” said Glock.
The Green Dragon Foundation is seeking additional support for this fund. Individuals or businesses wishing to donate for this and other programs, can visit the organization’s website at www.greendragonfoundation.org or call the foundation office at 570-522-8433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.