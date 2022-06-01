MILTON — GFWC Pennsylvania Second Vice President Sara Rupple spoke at a May meeting of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton.
Rupple spoke of her experiences in leadership training. First, she was chosen in her sophomore year of high school to be the representative from her school to attend HOBY
(Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar).
In 1958, Hugh O’Brian founded HOBY with a mission to insure and develop our global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation.
Since GFWC is a big supporter of HOBY, this was Rupple’s introduction to GFWC. After graduation from high school, she joined the GFWC Women’s Club of Hershey.
Her second leadership experience was as a club member as she was chosen to be the state representative to GFWC LEADS (Leadership Education and Development Seminar). The LEADS participants, one from each state and foreign affiliates, join as a class prior to the GFWC International Convention for two days of intense leadership training.
She encouraged the club members to continue volunteering and supporting these programs and thanked GFWC Milton for all the volunteering in the past. Lastly, she encouraged members to attend the GFWC Summer Leadership Conference July 22-23.
Club President Dotti Zimmerman reported on the GFWC Pennsylvania Convention held April 29-30 in Scranton. She announced the club received awards for Fundraising and Membership. Certificates of Participation were received for Eyeglass Collection, Pennies for Art and Operation Smile.
Helen Billhime distributed poppies from the American Legion Auxiliary and collected the donations. Zimmerman reported on the work at the mini park and thanked the borough workers for their “mulching job.”
Prior to the meeting, members and guests enjoyed lunch prepared by club member Glenda Smith.
For more club information, contact Zimmerman at 570-850-3822.
