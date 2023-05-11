SUNBURY — A 45-year-old woman has reportedly entered a guilty plea to criminal homicide, in connection with a bizarre 2020 Delaware Township, Northumberland County, case.
Dorothy Huffman entered the plea Wednesday in Northumberland County court. Her 45-year-old husband, Thomas, in March entered a guilty plea in the same case.
The Huffmans were charged in July with the murder of Richard Leroy Jameson II, which troopers said occurred at their home at 415 Groover Road, Delaware Township.
Their 18-year-old nephew Kayden Koser was also charged in the case. In March, he entered a guilty plea to charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Debra Walker — who was living with the Huffmans at the time of the alleged murder — testified at a preliminary hearing last summer that she saw the three defendants strike and beat Jameson in the front room of their trailer home.
Walker believed the incident took place in March 2020.
Eventually, Walker said she tried to help Jameson to the bathroom, but he collapsed to the floor and she observed blood. He was put on the couch with his head on a pillow, and Dorothy Huffman then allegedly slammed his head to the ground.
Over the next two hours, Walker said she sat outside in a PT Cruiser after watching Thomas Huffman and Koser remove the body in a mattress, and carry it into a heavily wooded area behind the property. They also had shovels and flashlights, and returned later that night with only the shovels and lights.
Tpr. James Nestico testified at the preliminary that he was alerted to the case in early June after being contacted by an acquaintance of Walker’s.
After police arrived on the scene at the Groover Road property, Nestico said he made contact with Thomas Huffman and asked if he could show officers to the site of Jameson’s remains. Huffman then led Nestico through the densely wooded area behind the house to a large tree, which he said was the approximate location of the buried body.
After cadaver dogs combed the area, excavation began the next day. A human scapula was found about 30 yards from the spot Huffman had indicated, with three small stones on top of the ground. Further excavation uncovered more skeletal remains.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.