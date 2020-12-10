LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging (USAAA) recently announced that ombudsmen are available.
An ombudsman, like a facilitator or "go between," is trained to assist with communication issues and complaints. USAAA ombudsmen also empower residents to advocate for themselves and their needs.
Ombudsman staff are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays by calling 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558, or 1-800-533-1050. The USAAA serves facilities in Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia and Montour counties.
It was noted that as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into its 11th month, residents, families and friends may find that they are having difficulty keeping connected. Confirmed cases are surging and infiltrating personal care and nursing homes. As the staff is stretched thin, some family members may not be able to reach their loved ones as easily or as often as they’d like. Family members may also be having a hard time connecting with staff to get an update on the condition of their loved one.
The USAAA also noted residents in long-term care facilities have the right to make and receive phone calls in their homes. Even if a resident is on a COVID-positive wing or zone, staff must still make accommodations for the resident to be able to use the telephone, either for outgoing or incoming calls. If a resident is unable to use the telephone, family members should be able to call the home and get a timely update on their loved one from staff.
An ombudsman can help serve as a communication liaison between family, facility staff and residents. It was noted that it may only take one phone call from the ombudsman to a facility to open a line of communication. Residents of facilities who believe their long-term care community is not helping connect with family were also encouraged to call for an ombudsman.
