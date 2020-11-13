SUNBURY — Five Adult Community Centers in Northumberland County will temporarily close beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, as a precautionary measure due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the county.
The five centers, formerly known as Senior Action Centers, are located in Milton, Northumberland, Herndon, Mount Carmel and Coal Township. The Kulpmont center has not reopened since the original March closure due to the inability to ensure adequate social distancing.
The Sunbury center closed in early November for building renovations with a tentative reopening scheduled for January.
The centers will be closed a minimum of two weeks as the county commissioners and the aging agency administrator continue to monitor the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Older adults who routinely attend the centers and have specific needs will temporarily receive seven frozen home delivered meals prepared by the agency’s contracted meal provider. These seven meals will be delivered on a weekly basis during the centers’ temporary closures.
The managers from each Adult Community Center will be completing telephone reassurance calls to frail and isolated older adults in our local communities during this temporary closure.
All other agency programs and services will continue to be offered as regular protocol at this time.
If you have concerns regarding an older adult in your community,contact the Area Agency on Aging for assistance at 570-495-2395.
The aging agency noted the Pennsylvania Department of Health continues to stress the following protocol should be followed by everyone: Cover coughs or sneezes with your elbow, do not use your hands; wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available; clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cell phones, remotes, and other frequently touched items; and iff you are sick, stay home until you are feeling better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.