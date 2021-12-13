LEWISBURG — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce attracted nine employers to its fourth Job Fair Friday at the Union County Resource Center.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the chamber, said the expo was started to connect employers with so-called “second chance” employees. Aikey stressed the term applied to more than solely people coming back to the workforce after legal trouble.
“You might be new to the area,” Aikey said. “You might have raised your family and now your’re coming back into the workforce so you don’t have a long history of employment which they typically want to see.”
Jewel and Don Johnson of the Milton Truck Plaza attended the most recent fair. They noted their business was in operation 24-hours daily and were in need of cashiers, facilities services and maintenance and other positions.
Don noted that there were growth opportunities for people who wanted to improve their careers and lead a team. Accordingly, pay would be raised after regular reviews.
Jewel added skilled professionals were welcome but people skills were equally important.
“A credential is not necessary,” she said. “Intelligence and passion are.”
Rachel Vogel, Ralph S. Alberts Co. Inc. human resources and marketing assistant, said her company required a high school diploma or a GED for employment. She observed that the growing company has struggled to fill some positions.
“Manufacturing experience is a plus but you don’t need it,” she said. “If you’re willing to work we are willing to train you.”
The company, founded in 1963, molds items ranging from foam roller coaster seats to military items such as simulated limbs for in-field medical training.
Todd Watts, Weis Markets district operations recruiter Sunbury market, said he focuses on getting personnel for eight local stores. They included locations in Selinsgrove, Sunbury, Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Milton and Danville.
While high school and college-age applicants were relatively common, Watts there was still a frequent need for people who are out of school and can work during the daytime.
“Those are areas we struggle in now to find applicants,” he said. “It varies, everything from stocking shelves to running a cash registers to even department leads and assistant managers.”
Watts noted that starting pay was about $11 per hour. But other positions, such as pharmacy technician, paid more. Likewise, managerial experience would start at a higher rate. He gathered information at the Job Fair, and if an applicant was interested in the Weis Distribution Center, their names would be referred to managers at the site near Milton.
Aikey encouraged all prospective employees to go to each table as there were possibilities for everyone. Employers were encouraged to talk amongst each other, make new contacts and work toward solving a common challenge of finding reliable employees.
Other companies represented included National Beef, Bright Farms, New Design Landscaping, First Commonwealth Bank, Watsontown Brick and the organization which runs Perkins Restaurant.
