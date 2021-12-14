MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg lost a notable community leader over the most recent weekend.
Tod M. Steese, 61, reportedly died Sunday at home.
A current member of Mifflinburg Borough Council, Steese was active in the Mifflinburg Hose Company and in support of high school and youth athletics. Steve Walter, Mifflinburg Hose Company chief, said the loss was a shock and that Steese would be missed.
“He was always concerned with the image of the (Mifflinburg) Hose Company, that we portrayed a professional and positive image,” Walter said. “I always appreciated that as leadership in the department. He loved the place, we were all family and for sure, it is a hole we are going to need to fill.”
Walter also described Steese as a “character” with a charismatic personality.
“His laugh was kind of infectious,” Walter added. “When he was in the firehouse, you knew it.”
Eldon Hoy, Mifflinburg Area School District athletic director, said the athletic community would also feel the loss.
“(Steese) would do anything for our student-athletes,” Hoy wrote. “He was a team bus driver for years who always had encouraging words for our coaches and athletes, win or lose.”
As a driver for the fire company, Hoy said Steese was always ready and willing to drive athletic team members around Mifflinburg when they had returned home with a championship. Steese also filmed football and served as a volunteer assistant baseball coach.
“(Steese) quickly became a trusted part of our athletic programs,” Hoy added. “He had a true vision of sports as a learning environment for our athletes as he took every opportunity to share life lessons or just listen.”
Steese was also a basketball official, a role which Hoy said he took very seriously. He recently retired from service as an official.
Mayor David Cooney said it was unclear how Steese would be replaced on council as the council’s reorganization meeting was approaching. With new members also coming on board, the borough solicitor would be consulted.
“(Steese) was a thinker,” Cooney added. “He was not afraid to make the tough decisions.”
Cooney said student-athletes who remembered Steese as the team bus driver would likely be heartbroken.
“This is just one of those situations that leaves me scratching my head,” Cooney said. “How could someone who spread so much joy and happiness be called by the Lord at such an early age?”
Cooney and Walter each recalled “Cleever,” Steese’s nickname, but neither could remember exactly how he was given it.
“The world would be a lot better,” Cooney said, “if we were all a little more like Cleever.”
