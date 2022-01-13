NEW BERLIN — Mifflinburg Area School District directors were asked at their most recent meeting to mull over higher budget projections for the SUN Area Technical Institute (ATI).
Jennifer Hain, ATI administrative director, told school directors that for 2022-23 a $8,121,578 budget was being projected. The figure, Hain said, was more than 10% higher than the previous year and included a restructuring project.
“It is restructuring our electronics technology program into mechatronics,” Hain said. “It is essentially addressing some roof issues we have been working with and moving the program into the West Campus for a little more space.”
Mechatronics, Hain added, includes industrial maintenance. The restructuring was done after some study and in part because an electronics program was curtailed. Local data and workforce needs prompted an expedited introduction of mechatronics.
The roof of the West Campus, a former PlayWorld facility, has had trouble where some of its additions are joined. Hain said it has been a source of concern since the building was purchased.
Meantime, federal funding has been obtained to raise indoor air quality. Hain said ionization units would be obtained and rooftop unit performance would improve across the campus.
Hain told directors the Mifflinburg portion would be about $1.6 million, about $900,970 higher if accepted as presented. Hain stressed that the total increase is spread over five districts and is only about a 3% increase for operating costs. The restructuring project accounts for the remainder of the increase.
Hain’s visit to Mifflinburg was her first to a “sending district” with more expected. Each visit has been at the request of the superintendent and tailored to the specific district.
Visits to Midd-West, Shikellamy and the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) were planned, while a visit to the Selinsgrove Area School District was yet to be scheduled.
Mifflinburg Superintendent Dan Lichtel encouraged board members to ask questions about the tech school budget which would be forwarded to Hain. In a typical year, the highest number of ATI students are from Mifflinburg.
