HARRISBURG — Hunters headed afield in search of a whitetail deer this fall should take a moment to review the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Disease Management Area boundaries as the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) continues in the commonwealth.
Commission Chronic Wasting Disease Biologist Andrea Korman said that with the expanding Disease Management Area (DMA) boundaries, additional regulations may be in place.
"It is important to know and understand those regulations and give us a call if you have any questions," said Korman. "Our website also has a lot of useful information about precautions to take when handling a deer harvested from an infected area, decontaminating equipment and resources available to hunters in those areas such as head collection bins for free CWD testing and high-risk parts dumpsters."
CWD is a fatal neurologic condition that affects members of the deer family, which includes whitetail deer and elk. Deer showing signs such as emaciation, stumbling, drooling and a lack of fear of humans may be infected.
CWD was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2012. Currently, nearly 500 free-ranging whitetail deer sampled by the game commission have the disease, according to Korman. The disease was first detected in 1967 in Colorado, but it wasn't until 1981 that it was detected in free-range elk. Today, CWD is present in 26 states and four Canadian provinces and several other locales across the globe.
Komar noted 44 deer have been diagnosed this year alone. Detection is difficult due to the progression of the disease. An infected deer may show no signs for months, or years.
"CWD is not known to be an incredibly fast-moving disease, especially because of its long incubation period, which also makes it difficult to track." Korman noted. "However, we have seen our DMAs consistently continue to increase in size, indicating a spread of the disease."
DMA 2, which includes portions of Union and Snyder counties, has grown considerably since established in 2013. It has grown annually and now is eight times (7,470 square miles) what it was in 2013, Korman said.
So what can be done, and can hunters assist the game commission in its effort to assess and even curtail the spread of CWD?
"Based on what we know about CWD, the best way to curtail the spread and reduce/stablize the prevalence of the disease is to focus and increase harvest efforts in infected areas (DMAs)," Korman noted. "By doing this, we can remove more infected deer and also reduce deer-to-deer interactions, which is one of the main ways the disease is transmitted. To do this, we have provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest deer. We now have some Sundays available for hunting, we have implemented a 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless firearms season in WMUs that have had CWD-positive wild deer, increased antlerless allocations in the WMUs (Wildlife Management Units), and created CWD-DMAP units in areas where harvest needs to be especially focused."
The game commission is encouraging hunters to submit deer heads into one of the collection bins. Locally, bins are placed in Laurelton, Union County, at 18865 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont; and in northern Snyder County at Middleburg Borough's maintenance site, 193 Edmond Ave., Middleburg; and State Gamelands 188, 5798 Creek Road, Beavertown.
Game commission regulations prohibit the movement of high-risk parts outside of DMAs, Korman noted. Other regulations prohibit the feeding of deer in DMAs and using natural urine-based attractants in DMAs.
"Following these CWD-related regulations is very important as they help limit human-assisted spread of the disease," Korman said.
For others venturing into Penn's Woods, Korman said they can help as well by reporting any sighting of deer displaying the clinical signs of the disease — weight loss, stumbling, drooling, and a lack of fear of humans. Reporting the feeding of deer in an area where it is prohibited can help as well as this activity increases the risk of transmission.
Korman said any success associated with the release of the game commission's CWD Response Plan in July will hinge on hunter, and landwoner, participation.
"It's difficult to predict at this point what kind of participation we will see," she said. "However, we have put a great amount of effort into education and outreach to make sure that hunters, landowners and other stakeholders understand the importance of managing CWD and what they can do to help."
Korman also warned that just because sick or dying deer aren't seen in the area does not mean the disease is not a problem.
"The fact is, you aren't likely to see a deer in the final stages of this disease, let alone one that died from it," she noted. "CWD has an incubation period of 18, 24 months; however, deer appear healthy for the majority of that time and only display physical signs of the disease for one to two months before they die.
"Additionally, as the disease progresses over that 18 to 24 month incubation period, it makes the deer more susceptible to other forms of mortality such as predation, vehicular accidents and even hunting. While a deer may not make it to the end stage of CWD, the disease does still have an affect on their survivability as a whole."
While the future remains rather uncertain, the game commission is dedicated to educating hunters and the public about CWD, Korman noted. Research continues and there is hope advances will better enable officials to detect the disease more easily.
"Some of the research that is going on involves developing advancements in RT-Quic, which is an assay that shows potential for detecting prions in peripheral tissues from live animals," Korman noted. "Currently the only approved methods of testing require sampling of tissues post-mortem. Another interesting project is a CWD scent detection study being conducted by PennVet which involves training dogs to detect CWD in cervid feces. This could have many benefits in terms of finding CWD on the landscape early and enabling management efforts to be more rapid and effective."
For additional information, visit the game commission website at www.pgc.pa.gov. There are several CWD related pages and information available.
