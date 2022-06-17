Flames strike Union County furniture business

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Hose Company's deputy chief believes a fire which broke out early Friday morning in a Buffalo Township, Union County, business could have been worse, had firefighters not quickly been alerted and doused the blaze.
Deputy Chief Andrew Schnure said the blaze broke out at around 5:30 a.m. at Railside Furnishings, at 1520 Beaver Run Road.
"They neighbors said they thought they saw smoke coming from under the tin of the roof," Schnure explained. "I was the first (firefighter) on scene and confirmed that."
He quickly noticed what he described as "a large burn pattern" on the outside of the building.
An engine from the Mifflinburg department soon arrived on scene, with firefighters breaking open a door on the south side of the building and entering with a hose line.
"Lewisburg was second on the scene, and they also deployed a (hose) line, in the west side of the building," Schnure said. "They got it extinguished pretty quickly, with those lines."
Schnure said he immediately called for second-alarm responding units due to the nature of the business.
"They store a lot of lumber in there, paint finishers, varnishings," Schnure said, adding that the fire did not make it to those materials.
"Luckily (the fire) didn't make its way into any of the showroom (where they have) very high-end hardwood furnishings," he added.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the blaze. Schnure said it's tentatively believed to have started in an area where oily rags are placed after use.
While the fire did not reach the building's showroom, Schnure said there was "quite a bit of damage" in the part of the building where furniture is made.
"That was pretty extensively damaged," he said. "There was a lot of heat and a lot of some... There was a lot of equipment in there. I don't know if it will be salvageable."
In addition to Mifflinburg and Lewisburg, Schnure said firefighters from New Berlin, White Deer Township, Milton, Penns Creek, Union Township and Turbot Township were called to the scene.
