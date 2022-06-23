LEWISBURG — Action by the Union County Prison Board on Tuesday included the purchase of an enforcement aid for use in the Union County Jail.
Doug Shaffer, Union County Jail warden, requested the Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter (GLOVE). The item, which looks like work gloves, can immobilize a person through an electrical charge transmitted by a touch to the skin.
When combined with other tactics, the GLOVE is said to be able to quell the potential for extreme violence. Shaffer noted that dates and times the GLOVE is used are recorded.
Commissioner Stacy Richards asked that use of the device be reported to the monthly prison board meeting. Shaffer said the officer who uses device will file a report. He agreed to report monthly usage to commissioners.
The GLOVE, which cost $1,245, is being paid for by a police compensation grant issued by the state.
Shaffer reported a daily average of 50 inmates — including 42 men and eight women — were incarcerated over the last three months. Five hospital trips were made for inmates with two returned and three admitted for three-day stays. He added there were five inmates on work release and no COVID-19 cases.
The Union County Salary board approved Mason McCready as a student intern with the Union County Conservation District, at a rate of $12 per hour.
Danielle Herman was hired as a senior deputy in the Union County Prothonotary office and Barry Hosterman was promoted from part-time corrections officer to lieutenant warden at the Union County Jail.
Other commissioners’ meeting action included approval of burial expenses for the late Marvin Maurer, military veteran, a headstone for the late Donald Miller and burial expenses for military widows Doris Cullison and Nancy Ritzman.
