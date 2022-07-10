LEWISBURG — The roots of Bluebird Atelier, a recently opened learning studio, apparently run deep.
Jessi Almstead, founder and head teacher, said the Bluebird Atelier studio at 217 Market St., Lewisburg, seeks to mate a child's need for expressive fun with an unconventional learning framework. The combination can support life-long learning.
Almstead said the unique framework emerged after World War II in Reggio Emelia, one of many regions of Italy rebuilding from the war. The educators of that day did not want the mistakes of the past to be repeated.
Almstead credited Loris Malaguzzi, a psychologist, for the method which allows students to be self-directed or free to find their own way to a goal. The approach known as Reggio, the name of its namesake region, gives students the option to take different pathways to a common outcome.
"It was very democratic, at the time," Almstead said. "(Malaguzzi) wanted kids to learn in an environment that was beautiful and paying close attention to the way children interact with their environment, each other and the teacher."
A bonus, Almstead added, was that attending teachers could get a boost from the process rather than letting education become one-sided.
Almstead said her daughter Aviv was learning to talk at about the time the idea for the learning center began to percolate. Birds were her daughter's favorites and the word bird was among the first words she uttered. Bluebird thus became part of the name.
Atelier, which in French means an artist's loft, was a reference to part of the Reggio approach. In a Reggio school, a central location is set up for projects.
"The Reggio approach is mainly for early childhood years," Almstead said. "But my take on it is that it works for everyone. If you have a place like an atelier, a central place in the school where projects happen, it is like an inspiring space to learn."
Summer camps were the first programs available, mostly for children age 5 to 10. Some children outside of that range could be interested.
"We have different gifted and talented programs in our schools (and) that's great," Almstead added. "Where I come in and kind of supplement that is through that enrichment space."
Almstead said if a parent has a child who is curious and very creative, those two attributes can be combined.
"It is not just an art studio (where) you are going to make something," Almstead said. "You are going to make something but while you are making that you are learning something about that thing."
"Under the Sea," a theme for the summer program during the week, included student painting the various levels of the ocean. A construction paper submarine was also front and center at Bluebird Atelier during the week.
Almstead, a certified teacher with a master's degree from New York University, said she brought 10 years of classroom teaching experience to the table. Bluebird Atelier opened in May.
In the fall, Almstead hoped adult and teen workshops in arts and crafts could be introduced. Open studio time could be devoted to early childhood activities. After-school or toddler time for children and caregivers could also be in the future for Bluebird Atelier.
Call Bluebird Atelier 570-483-2600 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.