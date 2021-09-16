MILTON — Thirteen students and one staff member in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, according to the district’s online dashboard.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 15, the dashboard listed the following breakdown of students per school as testing positive: Baugher elementary, five, with two presumed positive; White Deer elementary, two; middle school, two; and high school, four.
One middle school staff member is listed as testing positive, with two staff members quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
The dashboard also lists the following number of students as being quarantined over the past 14 days due to potential exposure to the virus: Baugher elementary, 26; White Deer elementary, nine; middle school, four; high school, seven.
Over the last 14 days in the Warrior Run School district, that district’s dashboard lists three high school staff members and one provider as testing positive for COVID-19. Two middle school and two high school students are listed as testing positive.
