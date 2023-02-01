Parker Quartet to perform at Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG — The Parker Quartet will perform at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in Carver Hall, K.S. Gross Auditorium.
The Quartet is comprised of Daniel Chong, violin; Ken Hamao, violin; Jessica Bodner, viola, and Kee-Hyun Kim, cello. This season, the Grammy Award-winning quartet marks its 20th anniversary with The Beethoven Project, a multi-faceted initiative that includes performances of the complete cycle of Beethoven’s string quartets; the commissioning of six composers to write encores inspired by Beethoven’s quartets; the creation of a new video library spotlighting each Beethoven quartet; and bringing Beethoven’s music to non-traditional venues around the Quartet’s home base of Boston, including homeless shelters and youth programs.
The Quartet is committed to working with today’s composers. Recent commissions include works by Augusta Read Thomas, Felipe Lara, Jaehyuck Choi and Zosha di Castri. Celebrating the process of creation, the quartet recorded three new commissions by Kate Soper, Oscar Bettison, and Vijay Iyer as part of Miller Theatre’s Mission: Commission podcast.
The quartet regularly collaborates with a range of artists, including pianists Menahem Pressler, Orion Weiss, Shai Wosner, Billy Childs, and Vijay Iyer; members of the Silk Road Ensemble; clarinetist and composer Jorg Widmann; clarinetists Anthony McGill and Charles Neidich; flutist Claire Chase; and violist Kim Kashkashian, featured on their recent Dvorak recording. The quartet also continues to be a supporter of Kashkashian’s project Music for Food, participating in concerts throughout the United States for the benefit of various food banks and shelters.
The members of the Parker Quartet serve as Professors of the Practice and Blodgett Artists-in-Residence at Harvard University’s Department of Music. The quartet also holds a visiting residency at the University of South Carolina and spends its summers on faculty at the Banff Centre’s Evolution: Quartet program.
