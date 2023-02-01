Parker Quartet to perform at Bloomsburg

The Parker Quartet will perform Friday in Bloomsburg.

BLOOMSBURG — The Parker Quartet will perform at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in Carver Hall, K.S. Gross Auditorium.

The Quartet is comprised of Daniel Chong, violin; Ken Hamao, violin; Jessica Bodner, viola, and Kee-Hyun Kim, cello. This season, the Grammy Award-winning quartet marks its 20th anniversary with The Beethoven Project, a multi-faceted initiative that includes performances of the complete cycle of Beethoven’s string quartets; the commissioning of six composers to write encores inspired by Beethoven’s quartets; the creation of a new video library spotlighting each Beethoven quartet; and bringing Beethoven’s music to non-traditional venues around the Quartet’s home base of Boston, including homeless shelters and youth programs.

