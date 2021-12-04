WILLIAMSPORT — Lynda Livingston, a member of the Pennsylvania College of Technology board of directors, has established an automotive scholarship at the college in memory of her father.
The Pepper-Livingston Memorial Automotive Scholarship honors the memory of Duane F. Pepper, who owned and operated Pepper’s Body Shop in Franklin Township, Bradford County.
The scholarship supports incoming students from Lycoming or Bradford counties who are pursuing their education in automotive majors at Penn College. It is renewable for up to four years and includes support to offset costs for recipients to complete their automotive internships.
The scholarship totals $100,000 and will be awarded to three students, providing up to $33,333 to each over the course of their education. The six-figure commitment was made in support of the Tomorrow Is in the Making: Legacy Campaign for Penn College, which honors retiring President Davie Jane Gilmour.
Livingston, who has served on the Penn College Board since 2008, is vice president of PDC Spas, Williamsport.
